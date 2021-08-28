Delhi govt nominates three doctors for Padma awards

Delhi government nominates three doctors for Padma awards: CM Kejriwal

The Delhi government had decided to recommend the names of only doctors and paramedics for the Padma awards this year

  • Aug 28 2021, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 17:00 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI hoto

A Delhi government committee has shortlisted the names of doctors S K Sarin, Suresh Kumar and Sandeep Budhiraja to be recommended for Padma awards this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

He said a total of 740 names of doctors and paramedics were recommended for the awards by 9,427 people out of which the three names were shortlisted by the committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The committee shortlisted the names of ILBS vice chancellor Dr S K Sarin who established first plasma bank and genome sequencing facility of Delhi government, LNJP hospital's medical director Dr Suresh Kumar and group director of Max hospital Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, he said.

The Delhi government had decided to recommend the names of only doctors and paramedics for the Padma awards this year and had asked Delhiites to suggest the names, he said.

