Delhi government plans to implement 'time-of-day' tariff for EV charging: Report

Shedding light on the increasing usage of electric vehicles in the national capital, the Delhi government is planning to implement a ‘time-of-day’ tariff system for charging EVs, under which the users will have to pay more for consuming electricity at the peak hours and less during non-peak hours. This measure is being considered with a goal of incentivising users and maintaining grid stability.

A report in Mint quoted Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson of the Dialogue and Development of Delhi as saying that the consultations regarding the same are in a preliminary stage currently and the system can be expected to be introduced in a year's time.

“Right now, time-of-day system is not there on charging electric vehicles. As the number of EVs increase, grid stability is also important. If someone wants to charge at 10 pm when Delhi’s power load increases, do it at higher prices, but if you can charge your car at 2 am, then it would cost less," explained Jasmine Shah.

Amid the rising demand of the electric vehicles, Jasmine Shah believes that the time of day tariff system is the “need of the hour” and the regulators and the DISCOMs need to come on the same page to implement the same.

In the 'Charging/swapping infrastructure action plan for Delhi 2022-25', Delhi government has planned on a fruitful collaboration between the Department of Transport and DISCOMs in order to recommend measures like ‘time-of-day traiffs’ and ‘managed charging' to the regulatory commission.

Since the launch of electric vehicles in Delhi in 2020, there have been over 62,000 EV sales and the government is also planning on having 2000 E-buses by 2023.