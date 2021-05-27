Delhi government sets up two committees to prepare for 3rd wave of Covid-19

Delhi govt sets up 2 committees to prepare for 3rd wave

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2021, 23:12 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 23:12 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi government on Thursday set up a 13-member committee to prepare an action plan for a possible third wave of Covid-19 after assessing the current status and projected requirement of the health infrastructure such as hospitals, oxygen plants and drug supplies in the city.

Another eight-member expert committee has been set up to devise a strategy for mitigation and management of the third wave of Covid-19.

Both the committees will be chaired by IAS officer Satya Gopal, ACS (Power) and Nodal Officer (Covid-19).

The 13-member committee will "assess the present status and projected requirement of the different verticals of health infrastructure such as hospitals, oxygen plants, drug supplies etc and prepare an action plan for the Third Wave", an order issued by the health department said.

The eight-member expert committee has been tasked with devising a plan for mitigating the impact of the third wave and preparation required for the specialised needs of children of the city.

The committee has been asked to analyse the data trends, experiences of other cities across the globe and conduct modelling exercises to foresee and predict the onset of such waves and the changing/mutating character of the virus, the health department said in a separate order.

