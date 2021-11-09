Delhi government to train 'Shramik Mitras' to help construction workers

Delhi government will train 700 to 800 'Shramik Mitras' across the national capital to ensure that the registered construction workers are aware of the assistance schemes proposed for them by the government.

"Under this programme, 700 to 800 Shramik Mitras will be trained who will work as District, Vidhan Sabha and Ward level coordinators. It will be ensured that there are at least 3-4 Shramik Mitras in all the wards who can help the construction workers."

"The task of these Shramik Mitras will be to inform the construction workers registered by the Construction Board at the ward level about the assistance schemes of the government for the construction workers, apply for it and help them till the workers get the benefit of the scheme," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Around six lakh construction workers in Delhi have registered themselves with the Construction Board through various registration campuses started by the Kejriwal government.

"The children of labourers have talent but they are afraid to dream big. They have to be assured that even a child of a labourer who builds an institute like IIT, can also study in IIT. Let them study and the government will help them. The workers who have built roads to Parliament in this country are still marginalised in society. This is the bitter reality of society today. Delhi Government is working to bring dignity to these marginalised communities through its beneficial schemes," he added.

The Delhi government provides assistance of Rs 3-5 lakh for house construction; Rs 30,000 maternity benefit; Rs 20,000 as loan and Rs 5,000 as grant for purchase of tools; Rs 1 lakh on natural death of workers and Rs 2 lakh on accidental death; Rs 1 lakh in case of disability; and Rs 3,000 per month pension, Rs 500-10,000 per month for school education and higher education of children; and Rs 35,000 for the marriage of workers and their children.

