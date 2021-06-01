Delhi govt allows home delivery of liquor

The rules also permit the holders of the necessary licences to serve liquor in open spaces

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 01 2021, 10:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 10:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

The Delhi government has allowed home delivery of liquor under the amended excise rules.

The Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, notified on Monday, allow licence holders to deliver liquor booked through an app or a website at the doorstep of the buyers.

The rules also permit the holders of the necessary licences to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces, the courtyards of clubs, bars and restaurants. 

