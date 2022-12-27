Delhi allows postmortem after sunset barring some cases

Delhi govt allows postmortems after sunset barring suspicious cases

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed in-charges of the Delhi government hospitals to ensure all necessary infrastructure at mortuaries

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 27 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 22:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Postmortems can now be conducted in Delhi even after sunset, the city government said on Tuesday, describing its decision as a "landmark reform".

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed in-charges of the Delhi government hospitals to ensure all necessary infrastructure at mortuaries.

However, in the case of deaths where there is suspicion of murder, suicide, rape, or foul play, "a provision has been made to examine the dead bodies only during the day," he said.

The deputy chief minister's office said in a statement that "video recording of all postmortems" will be done throughout the night and it will be preserved for future reference and legal purposes.

"Enabling a landmark reform in the national capital, the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made postmortem of bodies possible even after sunset in Delhi," it said.

This will not only change the situation for relatives of the deceased who often have to wait a long time to receive the bodies but will "also encourage organ donation and transplantation".

Postmortem cases related to organ donation will be done on a priority basis, the statement said.

The Delhi government had sent a proposal to the central government for approval to conduct postmortems in hospitals after sunset, Sisodia was quoted a saying in the statement.

"Such postmortems shall be carried out in hospitals that have adequate facilities to conduct them on a regular basis. Postmortem cases related to organ donation will be done on a priority basis. Earlier the bodies were kept safely in mortuaries during night. The bereaved relatives had to wait the whole night to claim and bury the dead. This made their pain worse. But now the dead bodies coming to the postmortem houses at night will be attended immediately," he said.

Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, directed officials in the Delhi health department for conducting of postmortems even at night in hospitals with adequate facilities. He also asked hospitals' in-charges to ensure all necessary infrastructure at morgues, according to the statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Manish Sisodia
postmortem
India News

What's Brewing

Making pig livers humanlike to ease organ shortage

Making pig livers humanlike to ease organ shortage

South films stole a march over Bollywood in 2022

South films stole a march over Bollywood in 2022

When pride wears the mask of economics

When pride wears the mask of economics

The best way to comfort someone when they are sad

The best way to comfort someone when they are sad

Rare Eastern Sarus cranes released in Thailand

Rare Eastern Sarus cranes released in Thailand

 