Delhi govt approves India's first e-waste eco park

Delhi govt approves e-waste eco park, first in country: Sisodia

Currently Delhi releases about 2 lakh tonnes of e-waste per year and it is mainly handled and recycled by informal recyclers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 24 2022, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 22:57 ist
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: IANS Photo

Delhi government on Thursday approved setting up of an e-waste eco park in the city, the first in the country, for scientific and environmentally safe processing of electronic waste items, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The government will soon appoint a consultant for setting up of the e-waste park that will have an authorised refurbishing market as a secondary product sale market for electronic goods, batteries, chargers, laptops, personal computers and mobiles, he said.

Currently Delhi releases about 2 lakh tonnes of e-waste per year and it is mainly handled and recycled by informal recyclers. At the eco-park recycling, refurbishing, and dismantling of waste will be done in a scientific and environmentally safe manner, he said. 

There will also be collection centres across 12 zones in the city to channelise e-waste, he said.

"The Delhi government is the first one to start this project. No other state has started working on this yet. During the Cabinet meeting, the proposal for e-waste park was approved and a consultant for the same will be appointed soon,” Sisodia said.

The e-waste park will provide infrastructure, training and tools to the operators in the informal sector to groom them as formal recyclers.

Being an integrated facility, it will accommodate various handlers in the ecosystem such as e-waste refurbishers, dismantlers, recyclers, plastic waste processors and others in the same premises, said a government statement.

The e-waste eco-park will have all types of processing and recycling units of the materials recovered from e-waste sites, it said.

It will have facilities for extraction of precious metals like gold, silver, copper among others, especially from Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) through high-end technologies. 

The activities in the e-waste park will be targeted towards the small and medium scale enterprises clusters involved in e-waste recycling, the statement said.

There will be end-to-end processing of e-waste with zero landfill. Rare earth metals and precious metals like copper, silver, gold, aluminium and reusable plastic extracted in the park will be transferred to the mainstream production line. E-waste, it added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Delhi
Manish Sisodia
Eco Park

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

 