Delhi govt to give 415 cr for RRTS project in 2 months

Delhi govt asked to provide Rs 415 crore for RRTS project in 2 months

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia noted that the AAP government has spent Rs 1,100 crore on advertisements in the last 3 years.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 24 2023, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 16:51 ist
A metro train is seen parked at a station of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi government to provide Rs 415 crore for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project within two months.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia noted that the AAP government has spent Rs 1,100 crore on advertisements in the last three years.

The Delhi government had expressed its inability to contribute funds for the common project after which the apex court had directed it to place on record funds spent on advertisements in the last three years.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New Delhi
AAP
Supreme Court
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

 