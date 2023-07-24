Delhi govt asked to provide Rs 415 crore for RRTS project in 2 months

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi government to provide Rs 415 crore for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project within two months.
A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia noted that the AAP government has spent Rs 1,100 crore on advertisements in the last three years.
The Delhi government had expressed its inability to contribute funds for the common project after which the apex court had directed it to place on record funds spent on advertisements in the last three years.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?
Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang
Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes
Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning
Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno
Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'