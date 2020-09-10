Delhi govt discontinues system of re-employment of teachers, principals in its schools

The Delhi government on Thursday said the system of re-employment of principals, vice principal and teachers in its schools will be discontinued with immediate effect.
Udit Prakash Raj, Director, Directorate of Education (DoE) said the system for re-employment of teachers was notified and later extended to vice principals and principals in view of the large number of vacancies which existed earlier.
"However, the department has recently been able to fill a large number of vacant posts through direct recruitment, therefore the system of re-employment is no longer required," Prakash said.
"All types of re-employment granted for the session 2020-21 in government and government-aided schools shall cease to be in force with immediate effect and no re-employment shall be granted to the teachers, vice principals and principals," he added.
102-carat diamond could fetch up to $30 mn at auction
DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?
More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study
China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets
World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs
A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet