Delhi govt discontinues system of re-employment of teachers, principals in its schools

The Delhi government on Thursday said the system of re-employment of principals, vice principal and teachers in its schools will be discontinued with immediate effect.

Udit Prakash Raj, Director, Directorate of Education (DoE) said the system for re-employment of teachers was notified and later extended to vice principals and principals in view of the large number of vacancies which existed earlier.

"However, the department has recently been able to fill a large number of vacant posts through direct recruitment, therefore the system of re-employment is no longer required," Prakash said.

"All types of re-employment granted for the session 2020-21 in government and government-aided schools shall cease to be in force with immediate effect and no re-employment shall be granted to the teachers, vice principals and principals," he added.