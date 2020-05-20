Delhi govt employees not attending office for 2 consecutive days have to give written explanation

Delhi govt staff have to explain if absent over 2 days

PTI
PTI,
  • May 20 2020, 23:35 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 23:35 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStock)

The general administration department of the Delhi government has decided to seek written explanation from the employees who do not attend office for two consecutive days.

Deputy Secretary (GAD) Promila Mitra has issued an office order, saying that according to the coronavirus lockdown guidelines, government offices have been permitted to function with full strength.

"All the branch in-charges of GAD are therefore directed to maintain a manual record of daily attendance of staff working under them," Mitra said in the order.

The department said that an explanation should be sought from officials who do not come to office for two consecutive days.

"The branch in-charges are also required to submit a weekly record of attendance on every Friday," it added.

While announcing the relaxations for the fourth phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that both government and private offices can operate with full strength.

He, however, encouraged private sector offices to work from home. 

 

