Delhi govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under its EV policy

  • Oct 11 2020, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 16:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Delhi government has exempted road tax on its battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle Policy, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday.

The Transport Department, in its notification issued on Saturday, stated that the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi exempted the tax levied upon all battery electric vehicles with immediate effect.

Gahlot said in a tweet "Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With right incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles (sic)." 

