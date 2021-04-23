Delhi grants Rs 5K to registered construction workers

Delhi govt grants Rs 5,000 ex gratia relief to registered construction workers in city

The city government said a total of 2,10,684 construction workers will be granted the aid under this scheme.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2021, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 19:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi government on Friday said it has disbursed ex gratia payments of Rs 5,000 each to construction workers registered under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board as aid.

In a statement, the city government said a total of 2,10,684 construction workers will be granted the aid under this scheme.

"At present, the Delhi government has disbursed Rs 52.88 crore to 1,05,750 construction workers and in the coming days, more construction workers will be granted this ex-gratia relief," it said.

Food distribution centres have also been set up across schools and construction sites of the city to cater to and fulfil the needs of all daily wage, migrant and construction workers, the government said.

"Approximately 7,000 food packets have already been distributed in these food distribution centres as of Thursday evening," it said.

A helpline for construction, daily wage and migrant workers is also being set up which, the government said, will be active in the next two-three days.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
construction workers

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

 