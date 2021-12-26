Delhi govt imposes night curfew from December 27

Delhi govt imposes night curfew from December 27 amid rise in Covid cases

Delhi reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death while the positivity rate rose to 0.55%, the latest government data said

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 26 2021, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 20:31 ist

With rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has decided to impose a night curfew from Monday.

Sources said that the curfew will be imposed between 11 pm and 5 am. 

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, have imposed night curfews in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, including the Omicron variant.

Delhi reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death while the positivity rate rose to 0.55%, the latest government data said.

Also Read | Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body, reveals research

The cumulative cases have risen to 14,43,352 while the death toll rose to 25,105. The number of active cases stands at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation.

Delhi has already asked the district authorities to tighten the curbs put in place. The Delhi administration has also restricted the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the government is fully prepared to tackle any eventuality. He said the government has earmarked enough hospital beds to handle the surge in cases.

Arvind Kejriwal
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus lockdown
India News

