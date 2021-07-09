Delhi govt integrating public transit systems with Google to reduce wait for buses: Gahlot

The Delhi government is integrating all public transit systems with Google to create a multi-modal transit planner so that people won't have to wait for long for public buses, said the city's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday.

With this integration, people will be able to trace buses for live location on Google map and plan their travel from next week, officials said.

"The service is expected to be launched next week starting with Cluster buses. It will cover DTC buses afterwards, said a senior Transport department officer.

"Delhites can very soon plan their bus journeys to the minute. We're at the final lap of integrating all our public transit systems into @GoogleIndia platform, which will utilise Open Transit Data of Delhi Govt and live data of buses to create a reliable Multi-Modal Transit planner," Gahlot said in a tweet.

Delhites can very soon plan their bus journeys to the minute. We're at the final lap of integrating all our public transit systems into @GoogleIndia platform, which will utilise Open Transit Data of Delhi Govt & live data of buses to create a reliable Multi Modal Transit planner pic.twitter.com/abd9NsNpmq — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) July 9, 2021

In response, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "The Delhi government is working hard to make Delhi's transport system user friendly using technology."

The transport minister held a review meeting with Google and officials of the transport department over real-time data integration.

The department is also going to re-launch its 'One Delhi' app that integrates transport-related information and services on a single platform.

Curently, all the DTC and cluster buses come with GPS facility. Trial of e-ticketing system is also underway in these buses.

Check out DH's latest videos: