Delhi launches one-stop site for COVID-19 information

Delhi govt launches one-stop website for coronavirus-related information

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 28 2020, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 22:53 ist
A masked man looks at Baldev Singh who is dressed as Yama, the Hindu god of death, during an awareness campaign to educate people on staying indoors amid the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, at RK Puram in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi government on Tuesday launched a dedicated website to provide information on all the COVID-19 related initiatives and updates in a seamless manner.

The website -- delhifightscorona.in -- has five broad sections which include containment zones, testing facilities, key locations, e-pass, press release and FAQs.

The website has the locations of all the containment zones or the COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi. The locations are updated from time to time as decided by the government, a statement said.

It also lists all COVID-19 Testing Centers (CTCs) set up by the Delhi government, private centres, as well as information on how to avail COVID-19 testing.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A list and location of all ration shops in Delhi, temporary relief centres and hunger relief centres is also available on the website.

In the "e-pass section", any person can apply for travel e-pass or e-coupon for ration through this website.

The website also updates important data related to COVID-19 in Delhi, including the number of total cases, number of new cases reported on a day, number of recovered patients and the number of deaths reported on a day.

Another section contains testing statistics including the number of tests done in Delhi to detect COVID-19 on a particular day, total number of negative cases, number of tests where results are pending and tests per million.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi

What's Brewing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 