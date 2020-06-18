Delhi: Tele-counselling services for healthcare workers

Delhi govt launches psychiatric tele-counselling services for healthcare workers

  Jun 18 2020
Representative image/Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched psychiatric tele-counselling services for doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers.

The services named 'Samarthan' by the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IBHAS) will be available round-the-clock from its emergency services and the psychiatric department of COVID-19 hospitals.

The services have been launched in collaboration with the Delhi Medical Council and the Delhi Medical Association.

Senior expert psychiatrists from the government and private sectors have volunteered for tele-counselling, a statement said.

The tele-counselling services are available at 9868396802 and 9868396859 from 8 am to 8 pm Monday to Saturday. 

Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
mental health

