Delhi govt launches psychiatric tele-counselling services for healthcare workers

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched psychiatric tele-counselling services for doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers.

The services named 'Samarthan' by the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IBHAS) will be available round-the-clock from its emergency services and the psychiatric department of COVID-19 hospitals.

The services have been launched in collaboration with the Delhi Medical Council and the Delhi Medical Association.

Senior expert psychiatrists from the government and private sectors have volunteered for tele-counselling, a statement said.

The tele-counselling services are available at 9868396802 and 9868396859 from 8 am to 8 pm Monday to Saturday.