Delhi govt notifies revised fares for autos, taxis

Travelling in autorickshaws and taxis in Delhi has become dearer with the government notifying revised fares.

According to the new fares, the metre down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for autorickshaws has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the per kilometre charge afterwards has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11.

The revised rates came into force from January 9.

There has been no increase in waiting charges and night charges for autorickshaws, while the charges for extra luggage have been hiked from Rs 7.50 to Rs 10.

For taxis, the existing charge for the first km was Rs 25 for both AC and non-AC types, which will go up to Rs 40. The per kilometre charge after metre down will increase to Rs 17 for non-AC and Rs 20 for AC taxis. Before the revision, they were Rs 14 for non-AC and Rs 16 for AC.

Also Read | Liquor traders urge Delhi govt to allow private players in retail business

The 25 per cent night charges will remain unchanged. The waiting charge, which is currently Rs 30, will be charged by Re 1 per minute after 15 minutes stay. The extra luggage charge has been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 15.

The last revision in the autorickshaw fares was effected in 2020, while that for taxi, which includes black-and-yellow taxi, economy taxi and premium taxi, it happened nine years back in 2013.

The AAP-led Delhi government had sent the file for notifying revised autorickshaw and taxi fares in the national capital to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on December 17.

The city government had in October last year approved the increase in fares on the recommendation of a committee constituted in the wake of rising CNG prices in the national capital.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had received many representations from autorickshaw and taxi associations and unions on the issue of fare hike.

A committee of 13 members was formed in May last year to review and recommend the fare in the wake of increasing rate of CNG, cost and maintenance of autorickshaw and taxi, and various other issues, affecting the drivers' net earning.