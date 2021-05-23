Para-transit vehicle drivers to get financial help once

Delhi govt okays over 1.5 lakh cases for one-time financial assistance to para-transit vehicle drivers

  • May 23 2021, 15:08 ist
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. Credit: Facebook/electkailashgahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday said his department has approved more than 1.5 lakh cases under a scheme to provide one-time assistance of Rs 5,000 to each para-transit vehicle driver during the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

"I am happy to inform you that the transport department has approved 1,55,301 cases. Para-transit vehicle drivers/owners will start receiving Rs 5,000 in bank accounts linked to their Aadhaar from Monday," he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had decided to extend its scheme of one-time financial assistance to cover e-rickshaw owners.

The decision is likely to benefit more than 60,000 permit holders of para-transit vehicles and owners of e-rickshaws registered in Delhi. 

