Delhi govt orders release of 4,000 quarantined Tablighi members, those needed in Markaz case to be handed over to police

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 06 2020, 19:11 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 19:11 ist
A member of the Tablighi Jamaat leaves in a bus from LNJP hospital for the quarantine centre during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi government on Wednesday ordered the release of 4,000 Tablighi members who have completed their required quarantine period in centres in the national capital, sources said.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain issued an order which also states that Tablighi members who are named and needed in investigation in Markaz incident will be sent to Delhi Police custody.

"All others need to be sent back to their home states. For this, Delhi government's home department has been asked to get in touch with resident commissioners of the states," they said.

According to the government, Delhi has currently around 4,000 Tablighi members in quarantine centres in the national capital.

"Around 900 belong to Delhi while rest are from other states. A majority of them hail from Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

"Delhi government is already in touch with other state governments to make transport arrangement for their return," they said.

Thousands of Tablighi Jamaat members had been taken out of its Markaz (centre) in Nizamuddin where they had gathered for a religious congregation. The area became a major hotspot after a number of members tested positive for coronavirus.

The members also received flak after there were complaints of misbehaviour by some of them with health workers.

There were allegations that Muslims were targeted and blamed for the spread of the pandemic by some after a number of coronavirus cases were found linked to the Tablighi event

