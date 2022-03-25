Delhi govt presents status report of Outcome Budget for 2021-22

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presented the status report of the Outcome Budget for the year 2021-22 in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Sisodia said they were the first to introduce the Outcome Budget wherein they put out details of the status of various projects undertaken by the government.

"It is a General Knowledge question, 'Which is the government that promises and also delivers them?' Except for some MLAs, everyone knows the answer to this question," he told the House, in an apparent reference to the Opposition members.

While presenting the status report, he said the city government constructed 13,181 classrooms in its schools while the number of students enrolled in government schools rose from 15 lakh to 18 lakh.

"Nearly 80,000 applications for 4,800 seats were received for the 31 schools of excellence. The Deshbhakti curriculum has been implemented in all government schools and will be implemented in private schools from the next year," said Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister.

