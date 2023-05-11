Delhi govt removes Services secretary Ashish More

Secretary of the Delhi government's Services department Ashish More was removed from his post on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP dispensation control over the transfer and posting of officers in the state, officials said.
Earlier in the day, the apex court pronounced that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over administration of services except for matters relating to public order, police and land.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference said there will be a major administrative reshuffle in the government, warning of action against officers who "obstructed" public works.
Prior to the verdict of the court, the Services department was under the control of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.
