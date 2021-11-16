Delhi govt to formally exit liquor business

Delhi govt to formally exit liquor business

Licences for the same have been distributed to all applicants in 32 zones

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 16 2021, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 15:30 ist
This is the first time that all government-run liquor shops will be shut in the national capital and the business will be completely transferred to private players. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi government will formally exit the liquor business as its 600 vends will be shut permanently from Tuesday night to pave way for swanky, new, privately owned shops that will begin operations from November 17.

As many as 850 new private vends are set to begin operations under Delhi Government's new excise policy.

However, of those only 300-350 shops are likely to start functioning from first day leading to liquor shortage in the city, a Delhi government official said. Gradually all the liquor vends will open up.

"The liquor prices may start with slightly higher rates initially but will eventually settle down," the official added.

Licences for the same have been distributed to all applicants in 32 zones.

According to Delhi government data, the excise department had kept a total reserve price for all the 32 zones at around Rs 7,041 crore, and have earned about Rs 8,917.59 crore through bidding.

This is the first time that all government-run liquor shops will be shut in the national capital and the business will be completely transferred to private players.

As per the new excise policy introduced in July, people would be able to walk in and choose the brand of their choice, akin to shopping malls at the new liquor vends. The policy aims at revolutionising the consumer experience by replacing the existing liquor vends with swanky liquor stores spread over at least 500 square feet area with a walk-in facility.

A liquor tasting facility will also be developed at these super-premium retail vends.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Liquor
Delhi
New Delhi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

How do pigeons find their way home?

How do pigeons find their way home?

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

 