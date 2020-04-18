'Delhi govt to maintain status quo in working of depts'

Delhi govt to maintain status quo in functioning of departments after April 20: Official

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 18 2020, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 21:44 ist
Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that there was a slight decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi in the last three days. PTI

The Delhi government on Saturday decided to maintain status quo in the functioning of its departments after April 20 till further orders, an official said.

Departments dealing with non-essential services will remain closed even after April 20 till further orders, the official told PTI, adding the decision was taken following assessment of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

"It has been decided that the Delhi government will maintain 'status quo' with respect to the functioning of its departments," the official said.

On Friday, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 1,707, with 67 fresh cases and four deaths being reported in a day.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that there was a slight decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi in the last three days and hoped that it would reduce further in the coming days.

Many departments are closed during the ongoing lockdown. A few departments such as health, food and civil supplies and revenue remain open. According to an estimate, there are 70 Delhi government departments, which have around 1,500 branches.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Writer helps woman deliver baby under a tree

COVID-19: Writer helps woman deliver baby under a tree

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

 