Delhi to penalise bus drivers, conductors without masks

Delhi govt to penalise bus drivers, conductors without face masks

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 06 2021, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 01:10 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday said an enforcement drive will be launched to ensure that drivers and conductors in public transport buses wear face masks while on duty.

He also said that no stringent step was under consideration regarding capping the number of passengers in public transport buses.

"If Covid-19 cases increase, the steps taken earlier would be needed. But, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said, no stringent steps are being considered now," Gahlot said at a press conference here.

Read: Delhi considering proposal to impose night curfew in view of rising Covid-19 cases

Public transport buses did not ply on Delhi roads during the coronavirus-induced lockdown due to surge in cases last year. The service was resumed in May 2020, with passengers allowed to sit on alternate seats.

The buses were allowed to run with full seating capacity in November 2020. Currently, no person is allowed to travel standing in the buses.

Gahlot said bus drivers and conductors found without face masks will be challaned and necessary action will be taken against them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

 