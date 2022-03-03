Delhi govt vs Centre: SC rejects Union govt's plea for referring matter to Constitution bench

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the Union government’s plea to refer its dispute with the Delhi government, over control on administrative services in the capital, to the Constitution bench.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that the matter would be heard by a three-judge bench.

The court issued notice on the Delhi government plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021.

The Delhi government claimed that the Act increased the powers of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor over the elected government. It said the law gives sweeping powers to L-G by declaring him to be the “Government of Delhi”.

The court directed the central government to file a counter-affidavit and fixed the matter for hearing after four weeks.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, submitted that his client is a government but it cannot transfer officers.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan (both since retired) had, in February 2019, delivered a split verdict on the question of powers of the Delhi government and the Centre over services and referred the matter to a three-judge bench.

A Constitution bench had in July 2018 held that L-G was bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers of the National Capital Territory government.

