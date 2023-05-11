Delhi govt vs L-G: A long history of disputes

The Supreme Court order granting the AAP-led Delhi government legislative and executive powers over services has come after years of intense fighting between the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation and the Lieutenant Governor's office, particularly since V K Saxena took over as L-G in May last year.

The AAP government has repeatedly accused Saxena of meddling in the day-to-day affairs of the Delhi government. Chief Minister Kejriwal once even alleged that the L-G issued orders on "practically every" subject to the chief secretary, bypassing his government.

Their strained relationship led to frequent confrontations between them over a range of issues, including the excise policy, training of teachers in Finland, free yoga classes, mohalla clinics, transfer of bureaucrats, sanctioning of funds, control over the Anti-Corruption Branch, and the extension of power subsidy to consumers.

Also Read | 'Victory for democracy': AAP hails SC verdict on Centre-Delhi power tussle

The L-G office also restricted the duties of Jasmine Shah, former vice-chairperson of a Delhi government think tank, over allegations of misusing his office for political purposes.

The ties came to a head when the L-G recommended that the CBI investigate the irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, leading to the arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and the summoning of Kejriwal.

The Delhi government accused the L-G of delaying the implementation of several schemes, including 'Red Light On Gaadi Off', which aimed to curb vehicular pollution, and the extension of power subsidy.

The AAP alleged the non-cooperation of the bureaucracy at the behest of the L-G delayed several projects, including those of the Delhi Jal Board to augment water supply and clean the Yamuna.

It also alleged the L-G appointed a BJP councillor to preside over mayoral polls, bypassing the tradition of nominating the senior-most councillor, and nominated 10 aldermen with political links to the BJP, giving them voting rights in the mayoral polls, which is prohibited under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

The fighting also led to delay in disbursement of pension of the elderly for several months last year.

The Delhi government accused the L-G of acting as a roadblock in the takeover of Modern International School in Dwarka, which breached provisions of the Right to Education Act and the Delhi School Education Act and Rules.

In October last year, the Delhi government discontinued the "Dilli Ki Yogshala" scheme, claiming the L-G did give a go-ahead to it. It also alleged the finance department did not sanction funds, at the L-G's behest, for the payment of power bills, rent, lab tests and salaries of doctors at mohalla clinics.