Delhi govt warns officials against breach of poll code

With the Delhi assembly poll process underway, the city government on Friday cautioned all its department heads to ensure that neither the proposals sent by them breach the model code of conduct nor the compliance of court orders is delayed due to the fear of their breach.

The government's Services Department has issued a circular to all secretaries and principal secretaries, saying the proposals where the MCC provisions are attracted, should be submitted to a screening committee constituted for examining the same.

The Delhi assembly elections will be held on February 8 and the results declared on February 11.

"All departments of the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, while forwarding the proposals to the chief secretary for consideration or approval, should clearly mention that provisions of the Model Code of Conduct are not attracted," it stated.

It also said the proposal cleared by the screening committee will be submitted to the chief electoral officer of Delhi government along with full details and a note on urgency which would state why the proposal cannot wait till completion of the poll.

"Court-mandated tasks are to be disposed off in a time-bound manner. The proposals which are to be processed in compliance of the directions or orders of a competent court or tribunal should be submitted for consideration or approval, clearly mentioning the directions of the competent court or tribunal along with a copy of the order," the circular stated.