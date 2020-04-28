Delhi govt will follow Centre's guidelines on lockdown

Delhi govt will follow Centre's guidelines on lockdown, officials say after PM Narendra Modi's conference call

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 28 2020, 05:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 05:46 ist

The Delhi government will follow the Centre's guidelines on whether to extend the lockdown or not, officials said on Monday, after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended a meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi held a video conference with chief ministers during the day to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and measures to deal with it.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"We are preparing our submission which will be sent to the Centre soon," a senior government official said here.

"The Centre's guidelines on the lockdown will be followed by the Delhi government," he added.

The official said nine chief ministers spoke during the meeting with the prime minister in which they discussed a range of issues, including the possibility of extending of the lockdown, amid the rising number of coronavirus cases.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Kejriwal had on Sunday said that as the prime minister announced the nationwide lockdown till May 3, there was a need to see what decision the Union government took on it.

"We will decide our future course of action and set our direction once the Centre takes decision on whether ongoing lockdown be extended or not," he had said.

"If we follow lockdown rules, we can get rid of coronavirus," Kejriwal had asserted.

Last week, Dr S K Sarin, the chairman of the Delhi government panel to combat COVID-19, had suggested extending the lockdown till May 16 for the epidemic curve to flatten.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Arvind Kejriwal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi
Coronavirus lockdown
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

2 discharged patients donate plasma, can help cure four

2 discharged patients donate plasma, can help cure four

Karnataka: Liqour outlets may remain closed after May 3

Karnataka: Liqour outlets may remain closed after May 3

COVID-19 warriors fill stomachs of migrant workers

COVID-19 warriors fill stomachs of migrant workers

'Franklin Templeton crisis may have huge contagion'

'Franklin Templeton crisis may have huge contagion'

ICMR asks states to not use antibody China test kits

ICMR asks states to not use antibody China test kits

 