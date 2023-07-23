Delhi govt's Van Mahotsav begins at Dwarka Mela Ground

The Delhi government on Sunday commenced a tree plantation festival (Van Mahotsav) at the Dwarka Mela Ground in West Delhi with the launch of a portal to provide real-time updates on tree plantation progress to Delhi residents.
Emphasising the government's commitment to combat pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the goal is to plant 52 lakh trees this year, in addition to the 50 shrubs by the New Delhi Municipal Council. Free medicinal plants were distributed to all participants during the festival.
The newly launched Green Action Plan Portal (https://gap.eforest.delhi.gov.in/) enables Delhiites to access information on tree planting locations and provide feedback on the planted trees. The initiative also includes provisions for third-party audit reports to monitor tree growth and survival rates.
