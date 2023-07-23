Delhi govt's Van Mahotsav begins at Dwarka Mela Ground

Delhi govt's Van Mahotsav begins at Dwarka Mela Ground

The newly launched Green Action Plan Portal enables Delhiites to access information on tree planting locations.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2023, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 17:20 ist
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during Van Mahotsav 2023, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi government on Sunday commenced a tree plantation festival (Van Mahotsav) at the Dwarka Mela Ground in West Delhi with the launch of a portal to provide real-time updates on tree plantation progress to Delhi residents.

Emphasising the government's commitment to combat pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the goal is to plant 52 lakh trees this year, in addition to the 50 shrubs by the New Delhi Municipal Council. Free medicinal plants were distributed to all participants during the festival.

The newly launched Green Action Plan Portal (https://gap.eforest.delhi.gov.in/) enables Delhiites to access information on tree planting locations and provide feedback on the planted trees. The initiative also includes provisions for third-party audit reports to monitor tree growth and survival rates.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
Vinai Kumar Saxena

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Jail inmates introduced to yoga in J&K’s Bhaderwah

Jail inmates introduced to yoga in J&K’s Bhaderwah

BMW mulls local assembly of EVs in India

BMW mulls local assembly of EVs in India

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

The question after every mass shooting

The question after every mass shooting

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Margot Robbie compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park'

Margot Robbie compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park'

 