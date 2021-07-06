Delhi has run out of Covid-19 vaccine stock: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government's stock of Covid-19 vaccines has run out, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday and urged the Centre to send more doses for the people of the city as required for the inoculation exercise.

In a tweet, he asserted that in the last two weeks, vaccination was done in the national capital at a "record speed".

According to the vaccination bulletin issued on Tuesday, 80,841 doses were administered on July 5, while 84,63,689 doses have been given in total since the start of the inoculation exercise.

The bulletin also mentioned that less than a day of vaccine stock was left with the Delhi government, adding that data for July 6 was yet to be compiled.

Sidodia, in a tweet in Hindi on Tuesday evening, said, "In the last two weeks, vaccination was done in the national capital at a record speed. But, for the time being, vaccine stock is over in Delhi and no supply is coming from the central government as of now. It is my appeal to the central government to send vaccine to the people of Delhi as soon as possible, as per the requirement".

दिल्ली में पिछले दो हफ़्ते record-speed पर वैक्सीन लगाने का काम चला. लेकिन फ़िलहाल दिल्ली में वैक्सीन ख़त्म है और केंद्र सरकार से सप्लाई भी फ़िलहाल नहीं आ रही. मेरी केंद्र सरकार से अपील है कि दिल्ली वालों की ज़रूरत के हिसाब से जल्द से जल्द वैक्सीन उपलब्ध कराए. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 6, 2021

A total of 19,39,807 people have been fully vaccinated while 65,23,882 have received the first dose of the vaccine, the vaccination bulletin said.

A total of 51,728 people received the first dose and 29,113 got the second dose of the vaccine on July 5, it said.

The Delhi government had started the vaccination programme for the 45 and above age group from April 1, a month before those in the 18-44 group got the nod to receive doses.

Vaccination exercise had begun in Delhi and across the country from January 16.