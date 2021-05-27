Delhi HC allows duty free import of drug to treat 'black fungus' till Centre decides on waiver

The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed duty free import of Amphotericin B, used for treating 'black fungus' patients, primarily those affected by it after recovering from Covid-19, on furnishing of a bond by the importers till the Centre takes a final decision on waiving the customs duty on it.

The high court said the medicine is required to save lives of thousands of people suffering from Mucormycosis and the central government shall seriously consider waiver of customs duty till the drug is in short supply in India.

"We direct that if any import is made by any person of this drug (Amphotericin B), it shall be allowed on a bond furnished by the importer without the actual duty being paid, till a decision is taken by the Centre.

Also Read | Covid-19: Is mucormycosis contagious?

"The bond shall have the undertaking that in case the import duty is not waived, the duty shall be paid by the importer," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said.

The issue came up during arguments on a plea by a 'black fungus' patient who was not getting the medicine.

While one of the advocates informed the court that the import duty on the medicine was in the range of 27 per cent, another one said it was 78 per cent.

The Centre’s counsel said he was not aware of the exact percentage and will inform the court after taking instructions from the competent authority.

Central government standing counsel Kirtiman Singh submitted that the issue of waiving the import duty on such drugs will be communicated to the authorities during the day and a decision will be taken soon.

The bench said it was hopeful that the Centre will look at waiving the import duty.

“Considering the fact that the drug is required to safe lives of people being infected with 'black fungus' which is infecting thousands of people across the country, the central government shall seriously consider waiver of complete custom duties on these drugs at least for the period when it is in short supply in India to treat the patients of Mycormycosis,” it said.

The court was also assured by the Centre that the customs department shall clear all consignments relating to Covid-19 and 'black fungus' without any delay.

The bench also referred to the judgment of Justice Rajiv Shakdher, another judge of the Delhi High Court, holding as unconstitutional the imposition of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on import of oxygen concentrators by individuals for Covid-19 patients.

“After Justice Shakdher’s order on IGST, is it even fair for you (Centre) to levy such duties? You should completely waive it. There should be no bottleneck on the import of such things. Waive it for some time at least,” the bench said.

Also Read | Delhi hospital reports 'first-ever' white fungus case causing severe damage to entire intestine

The Centre’s counsel agreed that it could be done temporarily for two-three months.

The bench orally observed that if apart from the channels explored by the Centre, any other state government or individual can import the medicine in their own, it should be allowed.

If the Delhi government makes efforts to procure the drug from sources other than those explored by the Centre, they should not be stopped, it said.

The court further said it was nobody’s case that the Centre has put a ban on importing the drug and that it has not monopolised or canalised, therefore, it can be imported by an individual or a state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis or 'black fungus' is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma.

The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from Covid-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this, the ministry has said.