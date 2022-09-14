Delhi HC directs ex-MP Subramanian Swamy to vacate government bungalow

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy to hand over the possession of his government bungalow to the estate officer within six weeks.

Citing security reasons, Swamy, who was the former Union Minister, was allotted the government accommodation in the Lutyens zone by the cabinet committee on January 15, 2016, for a period of five years.

He was knocking on the doors of the high court seeking re-allotment of the accommodation citing 'continuing security threats'. His Rajya Sabha term came to an end on April 2022.

The Centre opposed his plea arguing that the accommodation was required to be given to other ministers and MPs.

Hearing Swamy's plea, Justice Yashwant Varma observed that the original allotment was made for a period of five years and there was no material to show that the applicant required the allotment of the government bungalow as per his claims.

"The Court further directs the petitioner to ensure that the possession in question is handed over to the estate officer concerned within a period of six weeks from today," the court said, while disposing of the plea.