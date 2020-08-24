HC issues notice to Centre, RBI over plea on Google Pay

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, RBI over plea on alleged violation by Google Pay

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 24 2020, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 13:51 ist
Delhi High Court. Credit: DH File Photo

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Centre, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and others on a plea seeking action against Google Pay for allegedly violating RBI guidelines on localisation, storage and sharing of data, according to ANI.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi High Court
Reserve Bank of India
Google Pay

What's Brewing

US Prez Elections: Donald Trump’s campaign of chaos

US Prez Elections: Donald Trump’s campaign of chaos

In Covid-19-hit China, life is starting to look normal

In Covid-19-hit China, life is starting to look normal

Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims ex-South Korean official

Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims ex-South Korean official

The Lead: Actor Gulshan Devaiah introspects his career

The Lead: Actor Gulshan Devaiah introspects his career

 