Delhi HC junks FIR order against VHP leader

Delhi HC quashes trial court's FIR order against VHP leader over 'hate speech'

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma allowed the petition filed by Kumar challenging the trial court's February 18, 2020 order.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2023, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 15:28 ist
File photo of Delhi High Court. Credit: TPML Images

The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed an order which had directed lodging of an FIR against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Alok Kumar for allegedly giving hate speech during a rally in 2019.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma allowed the petition filed by Kumar challenging the trial court's February 18, 2020 order.

The trial court order had come on a complaint by activist Harsh Mander, who had alleged that Kumar gave hate speech during the rally.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi High Court
Delhi
India News
Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Related videos

What's Brewing

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

La Tomatina! Woman gets tomatoes in suitcase from Dubai

La Tomatina! Woman gets tomatoes in suitcase from Dubai

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

 