Delhi HC quashes trial court's FIR order against VHP leader over 'hate speech'

The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed an order which had directed lodging of an FIR against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Alok Kumar for allegedly giving hate speech during a rally in 2019.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma allowed the petition filed by Kumar challenging the trial court's February 18, 2020 order.

The trial court order had come on a complaint by activist Harsh Mander, who had alleged that Kumar gave hate speech during the rally.