The Delhi High Court has once again rejected the bail plea of former Dehli Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Excise policy case.

The HC has also dismissed the petitions for bail by Vijay Nair, AAP's communications in-charge; Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, and Binoy Babu Binoy, manager of M/S Pernod Ricard.

More to follow...