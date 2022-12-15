Delhi HC reserves judgement on pleas challenging Agnipath scheme

Delhi HC reserves judgement on pleas against Agnipath

The bench asked the counsel for petitions and the Centre to file written submissions by December 23, after which the court will go on vacation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 15 2022, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 17:07 ist
Delhi High Court. Credit: iStock photo

The Delhi High Court Thursday reserved its judgement on a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forced.

Besides pleas directly challenging Agnipath, the high court also reserved its verdict on petitions concerning the recruitment processes for the armed forces under certain previous advertisements.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the counsel for petitions and the Centre to file written submissions by December 23, after which the court will go on vacation.

The scheme, unveiled on June 14, lays out rules for the recruitment of youths in the armed forces.

According to these rules, those between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age are eligible to apply and they would be inducted for a four-year tenure. The scheme allows 25 per cent of them to be granted regular service subsequently. After the scheme was unveiled, protests erupted in several states against the scheme.

Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

Agnipath
India News
Defence
Delhi High Court

