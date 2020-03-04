'AAP govt's compensation for riot victims not wrong'

Delhi HC says nothing wrong with AAP govt's compensation for riot victims, dismisses plea

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 04 2020, 13:44pm ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2020, 13:44pm ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the AAP government's compensation announced for victims of the riots in northeast Delhi last week.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said "it is a policy decision" and it will "not interfere" in it.

"The compensation is being awarded on a no fault basis. There is nothing wrong with it," the court said.

 It also asked the Delhi government to ensure that compensation is paid only to the victims of the riots.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
Citizenship Act
Delhi High Court
Comments (+)
 