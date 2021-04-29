Delhi HC seeks AAP govt's reply on dedicated Covid facility for judges

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from the Delhi and Union governments on a plea for having a dedicated facility for judges and judicial officers infected with Covid-19.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli issued notice in the matter, as the Delhi government counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi submitted it was willing to provide assistance to deal with the situation.

"Let each of the District and Sessions judges coordinate to address the medical concerns of judicial officers and their families. The judges along with District Magistrate may earmark certain place for setting up Covid centre," the bench said.

The development came on a day when the Delhi government informed the court it had withdrawn its April 25 circular setting up 100-bed Covid care facility at five-star Ashoka Hotel here. The Delhi government's move had invited strong criticism on social media, prompting the bench to take up the matter Suo Motu. The bench had on April 27 said that it was unthinkable and the court never asked for it. The bench had then asked the government to withdraw the order or the court would quash it.

On Thursday, senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose, appearing for a petitioner, sought a "coordination mechanism" for judicial officers to get treatment, and beds.

"We don't want our judges to become martyrs to Covid-19," he said, adding a number of judicial officers had succumbed and over 60 of them were infected.

He suggested for converting dispensaries in residential complexes of judicial officers and even court complexes as Covid Care Centre for judicial officers and thier families.

The court put the matter for further consideration on May 6.