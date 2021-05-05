Delhi HC seeks govt's stand on Whatsapp privacy policy

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on Whatsapp privacy policy as PIL seeks to challenge it

The petitioner, Harsha Gupta, urged the court for some interim orders as WhatsApp intends to bring its policy into effect from May 15

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2021, 11:49 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 11:49 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre and social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp on a PIL challenging the new privacy policy of the messaging app.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Centre, Facebook and WhatsApp and sought their stand on the petition by May 13.

WhatsApp told the bench that private conversations of individuals are protected by end-to-end encryption.

The petitioner, Harsha Gupta, urged the court for some interim orders as WhatsApp intends to bring its policy into effect from May 15.

In view of the same, the court listed the matter for hearing on May 13.

