Delhi health minister tested again for COVID-19

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tested again for COVID-19

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 17 2020, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 16:26 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (C) and Health Minister Satyendar Jain (R). Credit: PTI

Delhi Heath Minister Satyendra Jain, who has been admitted to a hospital here after running high-grade fever, was tested again for coronavirus on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in the early hours of Tuesday and was administered a test for novel coronavirus infection that morning, for which he tested negative.

"He is still running fever. The minister was tested again today after 24 hours of the first test. The results are expected by evening," a senior official said.

Doctors at the RGSSH said his condition is "stable", but he has been again put on oxygen supply.

