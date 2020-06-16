Delhi health minister tests negative for COVID-19

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, New Delhi,
  • Jun 16 2020, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 13:46 ist
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Credit: Facebook

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain has tested negative for COVID-19. He was hospitalised after suffering from high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen level.

He tweeted to inform that he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

"Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," Jain tweeted.

He was brought to the hospital late on Monday night.

(With inputs from PTI)

