Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain has tested negative for COVID-19. He was hospitalised after suffering from high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen level.

He tweeted to inform that he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) June 16, 2020

He was brought to the hospital late on Monday night.

