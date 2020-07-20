Satyendar Jain to resume work after Covid-19 recovery

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to resume work after Covid-19 recovery

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2020, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 12:08 ist
 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has recovered from COVID-19, will resume work from Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Jain will be resuming work after a month.

The minister had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on June 17. In his absence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was looking after health and home departments, and PWD headed by Jain.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"Our Health Minister Satinder Jain has recovered. He will join work from today. He was always on the field visiting hospitals and meeting health workers and patients.

"He contracted corona. After one month, he joins back today. Welcome back Satinder and best wishes!."Kejriwal tweeted.

The 55-year-old minister had been administered plasma therapy after which his condition improved. He was discharged from hospital on June 26.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Satyendar Jain
Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

The Lead: Kunal Basu on his writing process

The Lead: Kunal Basu on his writing process

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

 