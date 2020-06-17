Delhi health minister's father-in-law dies

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain's father-in-law dies after brief illness

New Delhi,
  Jun 17 2020
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 22:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's father-in-law died on Wednesday after brief illness, sources said.

He was 88, and was not diagnosed with COVID-19. He died of natural causes, they said, adding Jain's father-in-law was not keeping well for the past few days.

Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is in hospital.

The 55-year-old minister is currently admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the national capital surged to 1,837 on Tuesday while 1,859 fresh coronavirus cases had taken the tally in the city to over the 44,000-mark, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

