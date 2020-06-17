'Delhi health minister to be tested again for COVID-19'

Delhi health minister will be tested again for COVID-19 tomorrow: Official

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 17 2020, 04:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 04:02 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday due to high-grade fever, will be tested again for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) past midnight and was administered a test for novel coronavirus on Tuesday morning.

"He still has fever. The minister tested negative for COVID-19 today. We are going to repeat the test tomorrow after 24 hours of the first test," the senior official told PTI.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Doctors at the hospital said his condition is "stable" and had been taken off oxygen supply.

Jain, earlier in the day, tweeted to inform that he was admitted to RGSSH, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

"Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night. I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," he tweeted. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Satyendar Jain

What's Brewing

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

 