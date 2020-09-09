Don't take action against Alt News co-founder: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court asks police not to take coercive action against Alt News co-founder for threatening minor

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the police not to take any coercive steps against fact-check website Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair for allegedly threatening and torturing of a minor girl on social media.

Justice Yogesh Khanna also sought response of the police and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), on whose complaint a case was lodged, on the journalist’s plea seeking quashing of the FIR against him.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on December 8.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Zubair on August 9 for alleged offences under the Information Technology Act for allegedly threatening and torturing a girl child on Twitter.

He approached the high court seeking quashing of the FIR against him. He also sought a copy of the FIR.

The court asked the police to provide him the copy of FIR so that he can respond to the allegations.

Zubair refuted the allegation levelled in the FIR as “an absolutely frivolous complaint”. 

