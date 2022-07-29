Delhi High Court directs Jairam Ramesh, two others to delete social media posts on illegal bar row

The Delhi High Court on Friday passed an interim injunction directing Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Netta D'souza to delete all their posts related to illegal bar row from all social media platforms.

The court has also summoned Ramesh, Khera and D'souza in a civil suit filed by Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The Delhi High Court has issued notice asking us to formally reply to the case filed by Smriti Irani. We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Ms. Irani."

