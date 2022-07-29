Delhi High Court directs Jairam Ramesh, two others to delete social media posts on illegal bar row

Illegal bar: HC asks Jairam, 2 others to delete posts

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 29 2022, 13:01 ist
Jairam Ramesh. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi High Court on Friday passed an interim injunction directing Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Netta D'souza to delete all their posts related to illegal bar row from all social media platforms.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The Delhi High Court has issued notice asking us to formally reply to the case filed by Smriti Irani. We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Ms. Irani."

More to follow...

Jairam Ramesh
Congress
Goa
India News

