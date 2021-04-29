Delhi High Court issues notice to oxygen suppliers seeking details about the supplies made to hospitals

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to all Delhi-based oxygen suppliers, asking them to present to the court detailed reports concerning supplies made by them to various hospitals, reported ANI in a tweet.

The situation in Delhi is grim with the capital defending itself from a 'doble mutant' of the Covid-19 virus, a shortage of medical oxygen, and almost no space left to cremate the dead.