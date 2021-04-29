Delhi High Court issues notice to oxygen suppliers

Delhi High Court issues notice to oxygen suppliers seeking details about the supplies made to hospitals

The notice asks them to present to the court detailed reports regarding their supplies

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 29 2021, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 16:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to all Delhi-based oxygen suppliers, asking them to present to the court detailed reports concerning supplies made by them to various hospitals, reported ANI in a tweet.

The situation in Delhi is grim with the capital defending itself from a 'doble mutant' of the Covid-19 virus, a shortage of medical oxygen, and almost no space left to cremate the dead. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Oxygen Shortage
Delhi High Court
Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Did the 2020 census undercount the Hispanic population?

Did the 2020 census undercount the Hispanic population?

Gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as Covid-19 toll soars

Gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as Covid-19 toll soars

Actor Rasika Dugal opens up on 'Out of Love 2'

Actor Rasika Dugal opens up on 'Out of Love 2'

China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

 