Delhi HC registry official tests coronavirus positive

Delhi High Court registry official tests coronavirus positive, admitted to LNJP Hospital

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 03 2020, 15:39 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 15:39 ist

A Delhi High Court registry official has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to LNJP Hospital here, sources in the court said on Sunday.

According to the sources, the official had not attended the court after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown on March 25.

He never came to the court complex since then, they added.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The official, posted in the original side in the registry, was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital on Saturday and his condition is stated to be stable, the sources said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
Delhi High Court
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Curtains fall on strip clubs in Israel's 'Sin City'

Curtains fall on strip clubs in Israel's 'Sin City'

COVID-19 could change the world of work

COVID-19 could change the world of work

Amnesty gives chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Amnesty gives chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Will you be my quarantine ?

Will you be my quarantine ?

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

 