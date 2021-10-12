Delhi High Court rejects pleas challenging Rakesh Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi police commissioner.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh rejected the petition filed by advocate Sadre Alam, along with an intervention application by NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation' argued by advocate Prashant Bhushan.

The High Court had reserved its judgement in the matter on September 27.

The plea sought quashing of the July 27 order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs appointing Asthana as the Delhi Police chief and also the order granting inter-cadre deputation and extension of service to him, just before his superannuation on July 31.

The appointment resulted in an extension of two years to Asthana.

The Centre, for its part, said the decision to appoint Gujarat-cadre officer Asthana as Delhi police commissioner was "just, necessary and in public interest" to "effectively negotiate and handle the peculiar policing needs, and law and order situation in the national capital".

The Ministry of Home Affairs in an affidavit said the national capital has a specific and special requirement, as it witnessed certain untoward and extremely challenging public order problems, riots, crimes having an international implication, therefore, the appointment of Asthana as Delhi's Commissioner of Police was made in "public interest".

It also gave a list of eight other IPS officers whose tenures were similarly extended and also provided a list of officers given inter-cadre deputation.

In the matter, the NGO had accused the petitioner of verbatim copying the contents of its plea filed in the top court in this regard. In fact, the top court had asked the NGO to approach the High Court, since Alam's petition was pending there.

In his reply, Asthana has claimed that the plea challenging his appointment is either personal vendetta or a proxy war under the cloak of public interest litigation. He claimed that there is a sustained social media campaign against him which justifies his apprehension that the challenge to his appointment is the result of some vendetta being conducted at the behest of some undisclosed individual or rival interest to derail his career.

He accused two organisations 'Common Cause' and 'Centre for Public Interest Litigations' of spearheading a malicious campaign against him regularly since he was appointed as Special Director in Central Bureau of Investigation.

