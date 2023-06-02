Delhi High Court reserves order on Manish Sisodia's regular bail plea in excise policy case

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved the order on the regular bail petition of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the ED case in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy matter.

The court also reserved the order on regular bail plea of Vijay Nair, ex-communications incharge of AAP in the same case, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Sisodia's legal team has also moved an interim bail plea seeking six-week bail on the basis of his wife's health grounds.

The ED had opposed the plea and said that he can visit his wife under Police escort. Hearing on the interim bail plea will be held post lunch by the court.

